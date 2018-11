Bombshell Proof Soros Funds The Caravans

The official organizer of the caravans, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, appears to be a lone organization, however, we now know the group is run by La Familia Latina Unida which in turn is overseen by Centro Sin Fronteras which is backed by the Soros financed National Immigration Forum.

Infowars has been covering Soros’ connection to the caravan for the past month and now Alex Jones, President Trump, Rep. Louie Gohmert and others have been vindicated.

See Infowars’ coverage of the caravan’s Soros backing below:

