A 1980’s pro wrestler has bravely come forward to admit his role in the 1987 unsolved murder of two teenage boys in Saline County, Arkansas.

Billy Jack Haynes claims the murder of teenagers Kevin Ives and Don Henry was linked to a cocaine smuggling ring as he implicates a high ranking “criminal Arkansas politician” in the murder and massive cover-up.

Could this be credible evidence of the notorious Clinton Body Count?