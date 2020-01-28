Bombshell Video: TWO MORE Bernie Staffers Promote 'Extreme Action' & Property Destruction

New undercover video from Project Veritas shows two more Bernie Sanders field organizers out of South Carolina discussing how their far-left movement is embedded with radicals, and the violent measures they would take to implement their socialist vision for America.

In part 4 of Veritas’ #Expose2020 campaign, field organizers Mason Baird and Daniel Taylor discuss waging violence against their political enemies and promoting “extreme action” in the name of furthering socialism in America.

Baird discussed how the Bernie campaign attracts “truly radical” elements of the left.

“We do attract – I mean we attract, um, you know radical, like – truly radical people to the campaign,” Baird told the PV journalist. “That’s obviously not outward facing sort of.”

He added that a lot of people canvassing for the Sanders campaign “fall well outside of the American sort of norm.”

“So they’re Marxists-Leninists, they’re Anarchists, they’re these types of folks, and um, and they have more of a mind for direct action, for engaging in politics outside the electoral system.”

Baird even spouted alarming Communist rhetoric, speaking of “abolishing landlords” rather than killing them if Bernie wins the presidency.

“After we abolish landlords, we don’t have to kill them, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “But um….there were plenty of excesses in 1917 that I would hope to avoid. But like, I admire it.”

“It would, it’s gonna take, you know, it’s gonna take militancy…like a militant labor movement that’s willing to…strike, and if necessary, you know, just destroy property and things like that,” Baird added.

Taylor bragged about how socialism has become more mainstream in recent years, and how violent action may be necessary to implement it, using Antifa and Yellow Vest-type riots, but that’s being kept “on the back burner for now.”

“The whole socialist thing 4 years ago was a lot more toxic than it is today,” Taylor said. “I think people are starting to realize that maybe it’s not such a bad thing.”

“We don’t want to scare people off. So you kinda gotta feel it out first before you get into the crazy stuff.”

“We were talking about, you know, more extreme organizations and stuff like Antifa, you know you were talking about Yellow Vests and all that, but, you know we’re kinda keeping that on the back burner for right now.”

“It is unfortunate that we have to make plans for extreme action, but like I said, they’re not going to give it to us,” Taylor added.

RELATED: BOMBSHELL VIDEO: BERNIE SANDERS ORGANIZER WARNS CONSERVATIVES WILL GO TO SOVIET-STYLE GULAGS FOR RE-EDUCATION

RELATED: BOMBSHELL VIDEO: BERNIE STAFFER PROCLAIMS HE’S ‘ANARCHO-COMMUNIST,’ PRAISES SOVIET UNION GULAGS

RELATED: ‘I’LL STRAIGHT UP GET ARMED’: SECOND BERNIE STAFFER THREATENS VIOLENCE AGAINST TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

James O’Keefe of Project Veritas joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the recent video release from inside the Bernie Sanders campaign exposing their gulag plan for political opponents.

Survival Shield X-2 is back! Get the next generation of super high-quality nascent iodine at 40% off now!