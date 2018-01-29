Bono Praises Sh*thole Countries During Grammys

The Grammys weren’t nearly as political as some viewers might have expected last night, but there were still a few moments.

Cuban-Mexican singer Camila Cabello delivered an emotional message about DACA and the Dreamers before introducing U2 for a pre-taped performance from a barge in front of the Statue of Liberty. And of course, the Irish rock band took the opportunity to comment on American immigration policy.

The performance began with Cabello reciting words from a poem by Emma Lazarus before U2 launched into “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” which has its own political undertones.

