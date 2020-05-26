#BooForBoris: British Left Organises Anti-Johnson Two Minutes Hate

Image Credits: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

The coronavirus-era phenomenon of weekly public applause for medical workers has taken a less positive turn, as opponents of Britain’s Conservative government have called on followers to indulge in a public shaming ceremony.

Plans to give opponents of the government a chance to vent their frustration in a united public show of “hate” — an emotion invoked by many in their writings about the plan online — has metastasised on social media, apparently in response to the prime minister’s decision to stand by the pro-Brexit special adviser Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings acting as a flashpoint for anti-government “hate” underlines the way attitudes towards the 2016 Brexit referendum still acts as the greatest faultline in British politics — even during coronavirus. As a guarantor within the government for Brexit being delivered as promised — and having only recently thwarted a plan to delay Brexit again, cooked up while he and Mr Johnson were incapacitated with the virus — Mr Cummings has made himself plenty of enemies.

Twitter blue-tick anti-Brexit musician-comedian Vikki Stone — cited by local news media as instrumental in setting up the idea of launching a ‘Boo for Boris’ — told the Derby Telegraph that the fact Mr Cummings was not resigning was “beyond what is acceptable”.

Read more

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Coronavirus 'Cover-Up' Is China's Chernobyl: White House National Security Adviser

Coronavirus ‘Cover-Up’ Is China’s Chernobyl: White House National Security Adviser

World News
Comments
"Like It Was Designed To Infect Humans": COVID-19 'Cell Culture' Theory Gains Steam

“Like It Was Designed To Infect Humans”: COVID-19 ‘Cell Culture’ Theory Gains Steam

World News
Comments

EU ‘Green’ Agenda Calls For Eating Bugs To Save the Planet

World News
comments

Italian Government Wants Unemployed To Become Social Distancing Snitches

World News
comments

Loudspeaker Islamic Call to Prayer May Become Permanent Fixture in Britain

World News
comments

Comments