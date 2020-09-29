Boogie2988 Fires Gunshots at Banned YouTuber Who Trolled Him for Months

Image Credits: Screenshot / composite.

A months-long internet feud has reportedly culminated in gunfire after YouTuber Steven “Boogie2988” Williams fired a handgun at internet personality Frank Hassle after the latter showed up on Williams’s doorstep.

Hassle, who has banned from YouTube produces video content of himself “hassling” people in public under various aliases such as decorated military veteran Chad King, has trolled Williams for months, most notably during an appearance on the Killstream live podcast.

This week, Hassle made good on his promise to show up in Williams’ hometown of Fayetteville and film an encounter between the two with a GoPro camera.

In response, Williams threatened to kill Hassle multiple times during an interview hosted by Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, and in videos Williams posted to his Twitter account.

“So I told Frank that if he’s in town, and he is, because of me, he said he’s less than five minutes away from me, and I let him know that we can end this tonight, and we’re excited to,” Williams said. “So, if he shows up on my property I made it very clear he goes home in a body bag.”

Keem has refused to release the full interview between Hassle and Williams because he claims it looks very damaging for Williams, but in a small segment posted to Twitter Williams can be heard telling Hassle, “Because I’m going to f**king kill you and take pleasure in doing it.”

Undeterred by the threats of violence, Hassle showed up to Williams’ residence on Monday. A tense confrontation involving shots fired by Williams then ensued, according to Keem.

According to Keem, Wiliams fired a “warning shot” into the air, prompting laughter from Hassle.

Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Reacts To Biden Drug Test Refusal: "Gee, I Wonder Why?"

Trump Reacts To Biden Drug Test Refusal: “Gee, I Wonder Why?”

U.S. News
Comments
Second O'Keefe Video Drops: Alleged Cash-For-Ballot Transaction Caught On Tape, Ilhan Omar Accused Of Direct Involvement

Second O’Keefe Video Drops: Alleged Cash-For-Ballot Transaction Caught On Tape, Ilhan Omar Accused Of Direct Involvement

U.S. News
Comments

AP: Amy Coney Barrett Has ‘Ties’ With Christian Group That Believes Husbands Should Be ‘Head’ Of Family!

U.S. News
comments

Leftist Group Fueling Democrat Senate Campaigns at Center of Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett’s Children

U.S. News
comments

Tyrannical Punks Are Feeling Lucky

U.S. News
comments

Comments