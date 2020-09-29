Boogie2988 Fires Gunshots at Banned YouTuber Who Trolled Him for Months

A months-long internet feud has reportedly culminated in gunfire after YouTuber Steven “Boogie2988” Williams fired a handgun at internet personality Frank Hassle after the latter showed up on Williams’s doorstep.

Hassle, who has banned from YouTube produces video content of himself “hassling” people in public under various aliases such as decorated military veteran Chad King, has trolled Williams for months, most notably during an appearance on the Killstream live podcast.

This week, Hassle made good on his promise to show up in Williams’ hometown of Fayetteville and film an encounter between the two with a GoPro camera.

In response, Williams threatened to kill Hassle multiple times during an interview hosted by Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, and in videos Williams posted to his Twitter account.

“So I told Frank that if he’s in town, and he is, because of me, he said he’s less than five minutes away from me, and I let him know that we can end this tonight, and we’re excited to,” Williams said. “So, if he shows up on my property I made it very clear he goes home in a body bag.”

Keem has refused to release the full interview between Hassle and Williams because he claims it looks very damaging for Williams, but in a small segment posted to Twitter Williams can be heard telling Hassle, “Because I’m going to f**king kill you and take pleasure in doing it.”

This is not ok pic.twitter.com/NIdynanAsW — Steven Boogie2988 Williams (@Boogie2988) September 28, 2020

Undeterred by the threats of violence, Hassle showed up to Williams’ residence on Monday. A tense confrontation involving shots fired by Williams then ensued, according to Keem.

Breaking: Happening Now!@Boogie2988 just shot a Gun at a white male that went to his home. #DramaAlert Boogie thinks it was @FrankHassleYT — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 28, 2020

Breaking @FrankHassleYT post pic of him at @Boogie2988 ‘s house & confirms in Leaked DM Boogie shot a Gun at him. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/ufuQ1UHXr4 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) September 28, 2020

this is my house now bitch #finance pic.twitter.com/nGf47c4tXq — Frank Hassle (@FrankHassleYT) September 28, 2020

i took the gun and made him suck it like a dick while the whole neighborhood watched pic.twitter.com/9169Ns8dTf — Frank Hassle (@FrankHassleYT) September 28, 2020

According to Keem, Wiliams fired a “warning shot” into the air, prompting laughter from Hassle.

After @Boogie2988 fired a warning shot “@FrankHassleYT just laughed at him” Ladies and Gentlemen, we are reaching levels of dropped dogs not thought humanly possible. pic.twitter.com/NCEFGOHeuc — Melcolm X (@RealMelcolmX) September 28, 2020

Police are reportedly investigating the incident.

