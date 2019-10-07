Booker Bros Down: ‘If You Come After Joe Biden, You’re Going to Have to Deal with Me’

2020 Democrat presidential Cory Booker laid down the gauntlet for prospective opponents of rival candidate Joe Biden, warning that if anybody attacks him, they’ll “have to deal with me.”

During a CNN appearance on Sunday, Booker seemingly issued his warning at President Trump concerning his scrutiny of the Biden family’s business ties in Ukraine.

“I’ve said time and time again that this is unacceptable that if you come after Joe Biden, you’re going to have to deal with me in this case,” Booker said.

“He went on to call Biden’s threat to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine unless they fired a prosecutor looking into his son “baseless” and “scurrilous lies” despite Biden bragging about the extortion on video.

“There is no, as you said, these are baseless, unfounded, scurrilous lies plain and simple,” Booker continued. “Trying to undermine the character of one of the statesmen of our country, not our party, but our country and so yes, you’ve got a problem with me.”

“I can’t speak for this in a political context. This is just me as an American to see these kind of attacks, and whether it’s the lies this president tells about Joe Biden or lies he tells about – – about other American citizens to demean and degrade them.”

Booker even came to bat for neocon RINO Mitt Romney following Trump’s tweet over the weekend calling him a “pompous ass.”

“Hell, I found what he wrote about Mitt – – Mitt Romney to be absolutely unacceptable, assaulting another statesperson in our nation,” Booker said. “And so this is a president that is demeaning and degrading. He is lying and deceiving, and there’s got to be some accountability and the fatigue of this country. There’s got to come a point that people just say enough is enough.”

Given that Booker is polling at 1-2%, it’s likely Trump won’t have to “deal” with Booker at all.

Booker is so irrelevant to the 2020 race at large that Trump hasn’t even bothered to tweet about him.

Valiant effort though, Spartacus!

