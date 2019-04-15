BOOKER: Releasing illegals into sanctuary cities would make US ‘less safe’

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker admitted on Sunday that Americans would be “less safe” if illegal aliens from detention centers were released into cities across the country.

During an interview on CBS’ “Face The Nation,” the New Jersey Democrat was asked about President Donald Trump’s administration considering releasing apprehended migrants into sanctuary cities that are controlled by liberal lawmakers.

When asked by host Margaret Brennan if Trump’s “threat” was serious, Booker responded: “You say ‘friction’ — I say he’s trying to pit Americans against each other and make us less safe.”

“If he was looking to solve a problem, he wouldn’t be doing things to divide this country against itself,” he added.

Booker continued, “Beware of anybody that’s trying to tell you to be afraid in the strongest country in the world, as opposed to showing our strength and our courage by pulling people together to find common sense solutions to solve this problem.”

NEWS: @CoryBooker said @realDonaldTrump is “trying to pit Americans against each other and make us less safe” by threatening to release undocumented immigrants from the border into sanctuary cities in an exclusive interview with moderator @margbrennan https://t.co/3DqCvXjMaA pic.twitter.com/y2vRStlcPr — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 14, 2019

Booker conceding that releasing illegal aliens into the country came after reports surfaced last week that the White House had discussed with the Department of Homeland Security a plan to release migrants into Democratic-controlled, undocumented-friendly sanctuary cities.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday and said he was “giving strong considerations” to the idea.

“Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only,” Trump wrote.

He added in a second tweet: “The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy!”

….The Radical Left always seems to have an Open Borders, Open Arms policy – so this should make them very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

Booker isn’t the only top Democrat who lashed out at the idea of illegal aliens being shipped to their district.

In response to reports that Trump specifically mentioned sending migrants to her San Francisco district, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not happy about the idea.

“The extent of this Administration’s cynicism and cruelty cannot be overstated,” said Ashley Etienne, Pelosi’s spokesperson in a statement. “Using human beings—including little children—as pawns in their warped game to perpetuate fear and demonize immigrants is despicable, and in some cases, criminal.”

Like Booker, Pelosi’s aide went on to cite safety concerns.

“The American people have resoundingly rejected this Administration’s toxic anti-immigrant policies, and Democrats will continue to advance immigration policies that keep us safe and honor our values,” Etienne added.