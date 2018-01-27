Booker: Trump Doesn't See Himself Subject To 'Rule of Law'

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., claimed reports that President Donald Trump threatened last June to fire special counsel Robert Mueller was evidence he didn’t see himself as “being subject to the rule of law,” The Hill reported Saturday.

“We have a very serious situation with this president that ultimately, I think, is unchecked right now and doesn’t see himself as being subject to the rule of law,” Booker told CNN on Friday.

Booker’s statement comes after allegations on Thursday that Trump threatened to fire Mueller last June shortly after he was appointed to investigate claims of collusion by Russian officials with the president’s 2016 campaign, as well as interference in the U.S. presidential election.

