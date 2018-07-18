Bookmaker increases chances of Trump being impeached after Putin summit

The chances that President Trump will be impeached are rising, according to one Irish bookmaker, one day after Trump refused to denounce Russian meddling in the 2016 election following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Paddy Power increased the likelihood of Trump being impeached on Tuesday from 8-1 to 2-1, according to Yahoo News. The news outlet first reported that the betting company also increased the likelihood of Trump being impeached this year, from 12-1 to 8-1.

“After the carnage of the last few days, we’ve seen plenty of punters Putin money on Trump’s impeachment again — although I’m sure they’ll soon get a message, in Russian, urging them to stop,” a Paddy Power spokesman told Yahoo News.

The odds of Trump’s impeachment increasing comes after his high-stakes summit with Putin in Finland, where he drew widespread condemnation for the comments he made during a joint press conference.

