Boom: St. Louis jobless rate nears 3 percent

If you’re looking for a job in St. Louis, the odds don’t get much better than they are right now.

The metro area’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in September, the lowest number since at least 1990. (That’s how far federal statistics go back, but you’d probably have to research the 1950s or 1960s to find a similarly low ratio of would-be workers to total jobs.)

The previous record low was 3.2 percent in January 2000, a euphoric time when the stock market was handing hundreds of millions of dollars to speculative dot-com companies.

Read more