Border Activists Plan Rally to Support Trump, Wall on Tuesday

Jeff Schwilk, founder of San Diegans for Secure Borders (SDSB), joined Breitbart News Senior Editors at Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight to share details of a rally scheduled Tuesday in San Diego, CA, to support President Donald Trump and the administration’s proposals for construction of a southern border wall.

SDSB’s Facebook page lists the details of the event for those wishing to attend, including slated speakers: “Travis Allen, Patriot Candidate for California Governor; Trevor Loudon, Author of “The Enemies Within; Tim Donnelly, Patriot Leader; Ben Bergquam, Co-founder www.FightSanctuaryState.com; Robin Hvidston, California State Coordinator for The Remembrance Project; Ruth Martin from Los Angeles – husband was killed by an ILLEGAL alien; and Raul Rodriguez, America First Latinos – California State Coordinator.”

The rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) at 7425 Bristow Ct., Otay Mesa, San Diego, 92154. It is being coordinated with San Diego Patriots, FightSanctuaryState.com, The Remembrance Project, “and many other patriot groups,” said Schwilk. Angel Parents will also be in attendance.

“The media is off the charts,” said Schwilk. “Every national media in the country has not only done a pre-interview with me, but they’re all going to be there tomorrow, all the big names, and they’re going to be covering it.”

