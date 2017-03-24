Border Agent '100% Positive' Even a Partial Wall Can 'Secure the Border'

“A wall in strategic locations is absolutely necessary,” the president of the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) testified in a Senate hearing Wednesday.

NBPC President Brandon Judd told Democrat Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill that the border could be secured by placing walls at stragetic points:

“As far as the wall goes, Senator McCaskill, while I agree with you 100%. We do not need a great wall over the United States. We do not need 2,000 miles of border wall. I will tell you, however, that a wall in strategic locations is absolutely necessary.

“The fencing that we currently have can be defeated. Anybody can come up to that fence with a welding torch and cut a hole in it – in fact, they have.

