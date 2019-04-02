Border Agent Begs Smuggler Not To Drag Children Under Water, Razor Wire To Illegally Cross Border

Disturbing video has surfaced showing smugglers dragging children through concertina wire and underwater against the warnings of Border Patrol agents to cross the U.S. southern border.

The videos show illegal immigrants forcing screaming children under a border fence surrounded by coils of concertina wire in Yuma, Arizona, followed by a scene of other illegals dragging frightened children under water of a drainage ditch to cross into the United States.

“Go back…don’t do this. Look at the child! Hey! Be careful with the child! Be careful with the child!” U.S. Border Patrol agents shouted to the immigrants in Spanish.

NEW: In video obtained by @ABC, a family of asylum seekers attempts to cross through a hole under the border wall near Yuma, Arizona, despite warnings from CBP agents—and a woman who makes it to the U.S. side is separated from her sister’s family. Watch: https://t.co/j1WbdnIcL5 pic.twitter.com/oVL0PleCD7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 1, 2019

“You’re going to traumatize this poor child,” a border agent shouted. “She’s crying, if she crosses the child can drown.”

The immigrants ignore the agent while continuing to force children under the fence, until one agent attempts to prevent a small child from being taken underwater on the Mexico side.

The crisis on the border has become so dire that even Obama’s former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson admitted that it’s “overwhelmed the system,” which has prompted President Trump to threaten closing the southern border entirely until the U.S. regains control of the situation.

That hasn’t stopped Democrats and the mainstream media from portraying the massive invasions and flouting of U.S. sovereignty as a humanitarian issue, not a national security threat involving cartel-run human traffickers and drug smugglers.

Wow! CBS Portrays Human Smugglers as Helpful Humanitarians. Great work guys🙄 https://t.co/EJzPZgo0BJ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 2, 2019

As we’ve reported, traffickers routinely use children as tools to facilitate their smuggling operations.

For example, in March, San Diego Border Patrol video showed a smuggler dropping two children into razor wire to distract border agents while 10 other illegal immigrants crossed into the U.S. and evaded capture.

Last night, a human smuggler dropped two young Salvadoran girls, 6 and 9, from the aging border barrier behind concertina wire. As agents vacated their patrol positions in response, 10 people crossed illegally nearby. They eluded capture. #USBP #CBP #BORDER #BORDERSECURITY pic.twitter.com/t2QNmQLpoK — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) March 12, 2019

Alex Jones presents a report produced by CNN where Latino voters living along the border in Texas make it completely clear that they want the wall, and in fact, they want it taller and longer than its current construction.