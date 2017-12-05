Border arrests drop as deportation arrests spike: report

While arrests on the border have dropped, the number of deportation arrests made by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has increased, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

In the last fiscal year, the U.S. Border Patrol arrested 310,531 individuals, compared to 415,816 in the year prior, the report said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), however, arrested 143,470 individuals in the last fiscal year, which is up from the 114,434 arrests made in the previous year.

The numbers reported by AP come amidst the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year directed his prosecutors to crack down on undocumented immigrations who commit crimes.

