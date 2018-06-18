Border Chief Rebukes Media: Illegal Immigrant Kids Have 'Playstations, Pool Tables' in Shelters

The mainstream media is outright lying in their reporting that illegal immigrant children are being detained in concentration camps, according to the acting deputy commission of the U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

“The shelters that they are referring to are operated by Health and Human Services (HHS). They are very well appointed,” CBP Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald D. Vitiello told Fox News on Saturday.

“The one that’s been in the media over last week – there are fifteen hundred boys there. They have PlayStations. Pool tables. It’s far from a concentration camp and people should be more accurate when they describe what we are trying to accomplish there.”

In fact, despite referring the parents for prosecution for breaking the law, their children are able to maintain contact with them and are processed and turned over to HHS in a short time, Vitiello added.

“But, when the family member brings them through this arduous journey, putting them in danger, crossing the border illegally, we refer that parent for prosecution. The children are then taken to these HHS shelters and they’re both given instructions to how to contact each other, once the court adjudication takes place,” he said.

“Most of these kids that’ll go to the shelter will be placed with a family member in the United States as quickly as HHS can do that.”

HHS recently released video of the inside of one of the shelters in El Cajon, California, showing perfectly adequate conditions for children and adults alike: