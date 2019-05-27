Border Crisis: Illegals Seeking Asylum Lying About Children Being Related

Image Credits: Mario Tama / Staff / Getty.

DNA tests are proving that at least 33% of illegal immigrants applying for asylum in Texas are lying about being related to the children they are bringing with them. Watch this special Memorial Day rebroadcast that includes Millie Weaver and Kaitlin Bennett revealing the dangers of social media and how Fox News is trying to get people to believe that ex-VP Joe Biden is polling ahead of Trump!

Catch this disturbing special report where Kaitlin Bennett exposes how the pawns of globalists celebrate killing the world’s most innocent.


Joe Biden M.I.A. on Memorial Day

