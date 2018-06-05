Border Crossing Prosecutions Up 60%

Federal prosecutions of illegal border crossers rose 60 percent in April compared to January, reflecting the Trump administration’s new “zero-tolerance” policy for illegal border crossers.

This according to a new report released Monday by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University. TRAC found that prosecutions of border crossings had also increased 30 percent since March, a byproduct of the April implementation of the zero-tolerance policy.

Attempted border crossings have surged in recent months, rising to more than 50,000 individuals apprehended at the southwestern border in March and April.

