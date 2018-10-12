Border Fence Replacement Completed In Calexico

Image Credits: USCBP.

Construction workers last week put up the final panel of a new border barrier in Calexico, Calif., a project touted by President Trump as the first part of his promised wall between Mexico and the U.S.

Almost two years into Trump’s presidency, Congress has so far avoided funding a full-fledged border wall. The approximate $1.6 billion infunding that has been awarded to border construction has focused on replacement barrier projects with restrictions about the type of structures that could be built with the money.

That meant that the Trump administration couldn’t build barriers that resemble the wall prototypes that were erected last year in Otay Mesa.

