Border Forces Train For Arrival of Migrant Caravan – As MSM Calls It ‘Imaginary’

While the mainstream media is attempting to portray the migrant caravan forcing its way through Mexico as an “imaginary” threat to the US, border communities in South Texas are preparing for a possible invasion.

Local and federal law enforcement are reportedly teaming up to strengthen border security in Texas southmost regions, where the caravan has been predicted to arrive.

“Our cameras witnessed a group of law enforcement officials conducting training at Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville. The uniformed men were seen training in anti-riot techniques and carrying shields,” CBS affiliate ValleyCentral.com reported Tuesday from Brownsville.

Footage shows several law enforcement members outfitted in swat gear, helmets and riot shields carrying out formation exercises.

Customs and Border Protection agents are also carrying out training exercises at the Rio Grande Valley’s various ports of entry.

“CBP is undergoing some training at the bridges in the event something should occur. They need to be prepared and we’re ready to assist them in any event,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. told Valley Central.

Further north on the South Texas border, contractors welded a chain-link fence to a pedestrian bridge connecting Mexico to the US at the Progreso-Nuevo Progreso International Bridge in McAllen.

“The gate, which measures about 8 feet by 11 feet, appears to be one of several expected to be erected along the bridge — apparently in anticipation of a caravan of Central American immigrants making their way through Mexico and to the U.S.-Mexico border,” The Mcallen Monitor reported Wednesday.

(Interestingly, every person interviewed by The Monitor, including Hispanic Rio Grande Valley residents, were in favor of the barricades with some asking for more fencing. One Brownsville woman claimed illegal aliens stole her truck last week.)

The preparations along the border contrast with the corporate media’s representation of the caravan as an “imaginary” invention created by Republicans to sway midterm voters.

“[Republicans have] been running on an imaginary caravan, false charges against a black candidate in Florida, almost anything to try and juice up their base,” CNN commentator Errol Lou claimed on Wednesday.

Fox News’ Shep Smith also attempted to allay invasion fears on Monday, telling viewers, “There is no invasion. No one is coming to get you. There’s nothing to worry about.”

Meanwhile President Trump is deploying “more than 7,000” troops to the border and could increase that number to 15,000 in the foreseeable future as the caravan continues its march toward the US.

Follow @AdanSalazarWins

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735