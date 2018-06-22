Border Patrol Agent in 'Family Separation' Photo Disputes Media Narrative

The image of a crying child at the border is being grossly misrepresented by the mainstream media, the Border Patrol agent who appears in the famous photo says.

On Friday, CBP agent Carlos Ruiz, whose legs appear in the photo as he’s searching the girl’s mother, cleared up the severely distorted events behind the viral image.

“We were patrolling the border, it was after 10 o’clock at night,” agent Ruiz explained in an interview with CBS.

“We asked her to set the kid down in front of her, not away from her… and so we can properly search the mother. So, the kid immediately started crying as she set her down,” Ruiz noted. “I personally went up to the mother and asked her, ‘are you doing OK, is the kid OK?’ and she said, ‘Yes, she’s tired and thirsty and it’s 11 o’clock at night.”

“They’re using it to symbolize a policy and that was not the case on this picture,” he added. “It took less than two minutes, as soon as the search was finished she immediately picked the girl up and the girl immediately stopped crying.”

The crying girl has been the poster child for the media’s contrived outrage over illegal immigrant family separations being blamed on Donald Trump. The child was even featured on a Time Magazine cover with President Trump looking down on her.

The story behind TIME's Trump "Welcome to America" cover https://t.co/zTTjFs9leu — TIME (@TIME) June 22, 2018

Later, after the actual facts behind the photo emerged, Time added a correction to the bottom of their article, noting the girl had never actually been separated from her mom.

Time issued a correction at the very, very, very bottom of their fake news article about the little girl getting taken away by border patrol agents. pic.twitter.com/JCheeZ9X5D — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 22, 2018

On Thursday the child’s father, Denis Javier Varela Hernandez, revealed the truth behind his family’s plight, telling The Daily Mail his wife left their home in Honduras with $6,000 against his wishes. She reached the United States about a month later with the help of human smugglers.

“I know now that they are not in danger. They are safer now than when they were making that journey to the border,” Hernandez told the Daily Mail.

“I don’t have any resentment for my wife, but I do think it was irresponsible of her to take the baby with her in her arms because we don’t know what could happen.”

The Daily Caller reports the mother had been previously deported for attempting to illegally enter the US in 2013.

