Border Patrol Agent: We Need Babysitters For Migrant Children

President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd sat down with The Daily Caller to discuss the latest events at the southern border as the immigration crisis worsens.

He told the Caller that agents are so overwhelmed, they are looking to hire “babysitters” to help with migrant children. (RELATED: Border Agents Just Made the Biggest Migrant Apprehension Ever: Report)

Judd explained:

I was just in the RGV [Rio Grande Valley]. I did a 30-day deployment to RGV and one of the assignments that we had was babysitting. Border patrol agents were babysitting children, and so do we need to hire people so that we can free up our law enforcement agents and officers to do their jobs. Absolutely, we need to do this.



