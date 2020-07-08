Border Patrol Arrests California DACA Recipient for Human Smuggling

Yuma Sector agents arrested a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient from California and apprehended multiple illegal aliens during a human smuggling event Monday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m., when Border Patrol agents assigned to Dome Valley conducted a vehicle stop on a 2019 Dodge Charger along Interstate 8. Agents determined the female driver was a DACA recipient and the front seat passenger was illegally present in the United States. Two additional illegal aliens were discovered hiding in the trunk.

The 21-year-old DACA recipient, whose status had expired, was residing in San Bernardino, California. The smuggled subjects were all male Mexican citizens and ranged in age from 28-52 years old.

All subjects will be processed for immigration violations.



Alex Jones interviews Roger Stone days before his prison sentence is set to begin as he releases new information in the Ghislaine Maxwell / Jeffrey Epstein case.

Our 4th of July Super Sale has been extended! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on the hottest items!