Border Patrol Catches 654 Illegal Aliens Who Entered Through 'Outdated Border Wall Infrastructure'

Image Credits: cbp.gov.

On Nov. 12 and 13, U.S. Border Patrol agents captured 654 illegal aliens in Yuma, Arizona who had illegally entered the United States through “outdated border wall infrastructure,” reported U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Wednesday.

The illegals were mostly Guatemalan nationals, family units and unaccompanied juveniles. They are not believed to be part of the large caravan of people heading for the border, said the CBP.

“The groups illegally entered on both sides of the San Luis Port of Entry where there is outdated border wall infrastructure,” reported the agency. “Larger numbers have started to illegally cross shallow portions of the Colorado River near Yuma.”

