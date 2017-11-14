Border Patrol Chief: Trump’s Support Has ‘Definitely Had a Positive Effect’

Acting Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s emphasis on border security has boosted morale within the agency.

Speaking on Politico’s “Women Rule” podcast, Provost, the first female head of the Border Patrol, said the benefits of Trump’s support have extended to agents of all backgrounds. Journalist Amanda Ripley asked specifically whether Trump’s focus on the border, beefing up the Border Patrol, and building a border wall mattered to agents.

“Yes, I would say it’s definitely had a positive effect,” Provost said. “When I’ve gone out and spoken with agents … I’m seeing that enthusiasm.”

“It’s a dangerous job. It’s a tough job, but it is a job worth doing,” she added. “And I think the fact that they’re getting some support certainly helps bolster their morale.”

