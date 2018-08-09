Border Patrol Chief: Wall Will 'Most Certainly' Help Secure Southern Border

President Trump’s proposed border wall will help federal agencies secure the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Carla Provost, acting chief of U.S. border patrol.

“Most certainly, it already assists my men and women,” Provost told Hill.TV’s Buck Sexton on Wednesday.

“We already have many miles, over 600 miles of barrier along the border. I have been in locations where there was no barrier, and then I was there when we put it up. It certainly helps. It’s not a be all end all. It’s apart of a system. We need the technology, we need that infrastructure,” she added in the interview that aired Thursday.

