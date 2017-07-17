Border Patrol Energized Like Never Before, Says Union President

The US Border Patrol is energized like never before, after enduring eight years of the Obama administration’s open borders policies, according to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

Appearing on Fox and Friends, Judd expressed appreciation on behalf of his union for being re-empowered to do their jobs properly by the Trump administration.

“During the Obama administration, I know a lot of you and your officers felt hamstrung, couldn’t really do your job – what about now?” asked host Steve Doocy.

“There’s a vibe, there’s an energy in the Border Patrol that’s never been there before,” responded Judd. “In 20 years that I’ve been in the Patrol, we haven’t seen this type of energy.”

“We’re excited because we signed up to do a job, and this President is allowing us to do that job.”

When asked by Doocy if he felt that Trump could overcome RINO obstructionists in Congress and fulfill the critical campaign promise of building a wall on the southern border with Mexico, Judd replied, “You’ve got to appreciate the President. He knows the buttons to push, and he’s pushing the right buttons – and I think it’s going to get done.”

Asked to discuss the dramatic decrease in illegal border crossings over the past 6 months, Judd gave much of the credit to the Trump administration’s enforcement of existing laws that were sidelined by Obama.

“The President has done a great job of actually enforcing the laws, something we didn’t see in the last eight years,” responded Judd. “If we continue to do that, a clear message will be sent throughout the world that if you cross our borders illegally, you will be detained and you will be sent back.”

“We’ve had a drop [in illegal crossings] that we’ve never seen before with any president, and so if you’re in the left, right or middle, you have to say this President has done exactly what he promised to do, and we do have border security like we expect to see.”

The National Border Patrol Council made their first-ever presidential endorsement during the 2016 race, issuing a strongly-worded statement condemning the status quo while throwing the weight of over 16,500 agents behind candidate Trump.

“We need a person in the White House who doesn’t fear the media, who doesn’t embrace political correctness, who doesn’t need the money, who is familiar with success, who won’t bow to foreign dictators, who is pro-military and values law enforcement, and who is angry for America and NOT subservient to the interests of other nations,” wrote the NBPC. “Donald Trump is such a man.”

It should be noted that in May, Judd said that while the policy of ‘catch-and-release’ has diminished, it was still being practiced by ICE at the time, but he did not specify whether those actions were being conducted in defiance of President Trump and the DOJ, or not, and his most recent comments indicate that the practice may have abated completely.

“For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era. This is the Trump era,” announced Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an April press conference at the US-Mexico border. “The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our laws, and the catch and release policies of the past are over.”

Infowars reported this weekend on developments regarding Trump’s border wall and an initial segment being prepared on federal land in South Texas.

Anonymous federal officials closely associated with the project confirm that discreet planning has been in-progress for over six months, and construction could commence in January of 2018 on a nearly three mile stretch of barrier that would run through the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge near McAllen, Texas, which was a hotbed of illegal crossings during the Obama administration.

Prototypes for the “big, beautiful wall” are set to be completed for consideration by the end of September in San Diego, acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Ronald Vitiello, said in a press conference in June.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter