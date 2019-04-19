Border Patrol Identifies Over 3,000 Fraudulent Family Cases

Image Credits: GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP/Getty Images.

U.S. Border Patrol has identified over 3,000 fraudulent family unit cases in the last six months. That is according to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan. He says the system is full and urges congress to act on current immigration policies.

“It’s very clear that the cartel and smugglers know the weaknesses in our laws. They know that family units and unaccompanied children will be released with no consequences for their illegal entries.”

McAleenan adds the Rio Grande Valley Sector has been the main arrival point for immigrants in the last five years. Stating U.S. Customs and Border Protection apprehended over 100,000 immigrants in March, the highest single month number in over a decade.

