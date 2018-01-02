Border Patrol President: Because Of Trump ‘2018 Is Shaping Up To Be A Great Year’

Image Credits: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Getty Images.

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd praised President Donald Trump during a Monday interview with Fox News for prioritizing border security in his first year in office.

Border crossing arrests hit a 46 year low during Trump’s first year in office, as fewer and fewer people attempted to enter the United States.

“Overall, removals are down because the border’s under better control than it has been in 45 years,” acting director of Immigration and Customs enforcement Tom Homan noted in December.

