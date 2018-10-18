Border Patrol Seizes 300 Pounds of Meth in Arizona, California

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

The United States Customs and Border Protection seized more than 300 pounds of methamphetamine during three separate inspections over the weekend in Arizona and California.

The incidents in Arizona occurred after Nogales Border Patrol Agents working the I-19 immigration checkpoint arrested two U.S. citizens and one Mexican national after finding nearly 150 pounds of methamphetamine during two separate busts. Nogales is located approximately 180 miles south of Phoenix and shares a crossing with Nogales, Sonora.

On Friday morning, an 18-year-old male from Arizona in a Dodge Ram was referred to secondary inspection after a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 alerted to odors. Agents discovered 53 packages of methamphetamine, weighing more than 58 pounds, hidden in the vehicle. The drugs were worth more than $175,260.

Watch Live As Thousands Of Camouflaged Men, Armed With Assault Rifles, Cross Over From Mexico Into Arizona

