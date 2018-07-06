Border Patrol Separates Mother From Her Child After She's Caught Smuggling $158k Of Meth

US Border Patrol had the audacity to separate another mother from her 2-year-old child merely for smuggling $157,500 worth of meth with her infant in the backseat of her car!

OH MY GOSH! ANOTHER MOTHER SEPARATED FROM HER INFANT CHILD! Don't tell Rachel. https://t.co/azXx62IPms — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 5, 2018

This is a travesty of justice and unbelievably cruel!

From US Customs and Border Patrol:

YUMA, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a Yuma resident for transporting 41 packages of methamphetamine in her vehicle Monday. At approximately 10:31 a.m., agents sent a green 2005 Chrysler Pacifica to the secondary inspection area for further investigation. A Border Patrol canine positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect while agents questioned the 36-year-old female United States citizen driver. Agents discovered 41 wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle’s rear quarter panels. The narcotics weighed approximately 52.5 pounds and is worth nearly $157,500. The driver’s 2-year-old child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time. The child was released into the custody of a relative. The driver was arrested, and the vehicle and contraband were seized.

Shame on the Border Patrol for breaking up another innocent family! We need to get this family reunited immediately! Families who smuggle together stay together!

Incidentally, Yuma Border Patrol broke up another family a few days ago after another mother was caught transporting $148,000 worth of cocaine and meth with her three children in the car.

#CBP Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrest three United States citizens, including a mother transporting meth with her children in the vehicle at the Interstate 8 #ImmigrationCheckpoint #NationalSecurity #SouthwestBorder Details: https://t.co/CLGjPtskF4 pic.twitter.com/dkAGfqG8WK — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) July 2, 2018

From US Customs and Border Patrol:

YUMA, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station Interstate 8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested three United States citizens in two separate drug smuggling events over the weekend. The first event occurred Saturday at approximately 9:44 a.m. when a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to a white 2006 Acura TL in the primary inspection lane. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 30 packages of methamphetamine and two packages of cocaine behind the rear seat. The cocaine weighed 4.67 pounds, and the methamphetamine weighed 31.65 pounds for a combined total worth of nearly $148,000. The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old female from Yuma, had her three minor children of varying ages in the vehicle as well. The three children were released into the custody of a relative. The driver was arrested. The second event occurred Sunday at approximately 7:11 a.m. after agents sent a gray 2006 Ford Fusion to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. Agents searched the vehicle and discovered 90.5 grams of methamphetamine hidden under the carpet, two firearms in the glove compartment, and ammunition on the floorboard. Serial number checks conducted on both firearms revealed that one, a Colt .38 Special, was reported stolen out of San Bernardino, California. The driver and passenger, a 46-year-old male from Apache Junction and 41-year-old male from Whittier, California, were arrested. Records checks on the passenger revealed him to be a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history. Both vehicles and all associated contraband were seized.

Shame on Blumpf and Border Patrol for breaking up innocent families! As Nancy Pelosi said, these drug smugglers have a SPARK OF DIVINITY inside them and they are who “make America great!”