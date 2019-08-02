Border Patrol Shares Photo of Baby Saved From Traffickers

The US Customs & Border Protection (CBP) Instagram account shared a photo of a child being comforted by an agent after illegals attempted to use the boy to sneak into the country.

An individual among a group of 12 illegals apprehended by McAllen, Texas USBP agents on July, 17 claimed the boy was his son.

However, records showed the individual was arrested in the El Paso sector twice in the last month, prompting agents to request a DNA test be administered.

After the DNA test revealed the man was lying about being the boy’s father, he claimed he took the mother’s permission, saying it’s common knowledge in Honduras that if you bring a child, you will be released.

In May, a pilot program stated that “approximately 30% of rapid DNA tests of immigrant adults who were suspected of arriving at the southern border with children who weren’t theirs revealed the adults were not related to the children.”