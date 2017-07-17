Border Patrol Union Chief Praises 'miraculous' Drop in Illegal Immigration Under Trump

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

The significant downturn in the number of illegal border crossers between the U.S. and Mexico is “nothing short of miraculous,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said on C-SPAN Monday.

“As far as the Trump administration’s efforts on immigration, this is something they campaigned heavily on,” he said. “At six months, where we are on meeting those promises, we are seeing nothing short of miraculous. If you look at the rhetoric that President Trump has given, it has caused a number of illegal border crossings to go down. We have never seen such a drop that we currently have.”

“There’s a vibe, there’s an energy in the Border Patrol that’s never been there before in 20 years that I’ve been in the patrol,” Judd added in a separate Fox News interview.

This month, Customs and Border Protection reported a 53 percent decrease in the number of apprehensions at the southwest border since last year. The number also includes those deemed inadmissible. CBP sees apprehensions as a proxy for how many people are trying to cross the border, and says the drop in apprehensions indicates a drop in attempted illegal crossings.

Read more


Related Articles

Dr. Michael Coffman, Patriot Who Exposed Agenda 21, Passes Away

Dr. Michael Coffman, Patriot Who Exposed Agenda 21, Passes Away

Globalism
Comments
Pope Francis: The Friendly Face Of Global Evil

Pope Francis: The Friendly Face Of Global Evil

Globalism
Comments

Establishment Using Bureaucracy To Stop Trump Agenda

Globalism
Comments

Trump’s Victories Eclipse New World Order

Donald Trump Presidency
Comments

The One World Government Technocracy Is Breaking Down, ‘The Elites’ Are Panicking

Globalism
Comments

Comments