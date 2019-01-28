Border Patrol Wife Invites Speaker Pelosi to See Why Walls Are Needed

The wife of a Texas-based Border Patrol agent invited Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit the border to see for herself why walls are needed.

“We would like to show you around! You don’t need to bring any security detail. Our husbands/significant others are actually very good at their jobs, thank goodness!” Jill Demanski, the wife of a Texas-based Border Patrol agent wrote in a letter to Speaker Pelosi. She told Fox News she wrote the letter because she felt Pelosi needs to see this area of the border in person in order to make an informed decision about border security funding.

“We would also appreciate if you’d stop pretending that you care about federal workers,” she continued. “If you did, you would care for their safety, not just their paychecks. We can hold out a while longer if it means our husbands and communities are safer.”

