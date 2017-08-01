Border Town to Pass Resolution Opposing Trump’s Wall – Because Illegals will be Deported

Texas’ southernmost border town is set to pass a resolution opposing the construction of President Trump’s wall, claiming it negatively impacts the region’s residents, among other complaints.

In a proposed resolution to be put up for a vote Tuesday, the City Commission of the City of Brownsville will issue a forceful rebuke of the future wall planned along the US border with Mexico.

The resolution, introduced by two city commissioners, claims “the overwhelming majority of Brownsville residents adamantly oppose the border wall because the Brownsville community values all of its residents no matter their legal status, language, education, gender, race, class, sexuality, income, age, or physical ability.”

The resolution also admits numerous illegal immigrants reside in the primarily Hispanic town, and could be put in jeopardy by the increase of federal agents that would accompany the wall.

“[T]he additional wall will increase the presence of ICE putting our neighbors at a higher risk of deportation, loss of job, and destruction of families by separating parents from children,” the resolution states.

Additionally, the city commission claims “the current border wall has not increased safety for Brownsville residents but instead has negatively impacted our beautiful land and ecosystem as well as taken its toll on landowners by decreasing property values and locking them out of their country.”

Last month President Trump lauded a House Appropriations Committee approval of $1.6 billion to be allocated toward construction of a southern border wall, which would fund about 74 miles of physical barriers.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would waive environmental rules in the San Diego area in order for additional barriers to be built. San Diego, one of the busiest illegal border crossings in the nation, is the site where wall design prototypes are soon set to be built.

“Roads, lights, cameras and sensors will be installed in addition to extra barriers, the department said,” according to Reuters. “The project’s start date was not immediately known and the DHS statement did not mention the cost.”

The mayor of Brownsville has previously claimed the town is not a “sanctuary city.”