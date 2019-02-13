Border Wall Construction has Officially Started in South Texas

Construction on President Donald Trump’s long-promised border wall has already begun in South Texas, reports claim.

A reporter for the Washington Examiner has confirmed with contacts inside Customs and Border Protection that a new wall is currently being installed stretching six miles in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley region.

“I checked in with agents at the Rio Grande Valley border sector to see if they knew what new ‘wall’ Trump was talking about,” journalist Eddie Scarry wrote Tuesday, referring to the president’s recent mentions of new barrier construction.

“They sent me information on construction for new border barrier announced last year. The project funds six miles-worth of concrete and steel barrier of the sort that agents told me in January is immensely successful in deterring illegal border crossings.”

The wall will also be outfitted with “detection technology, lighting, video surveillance, and an all-weather patrol road parallel,” writes Scarry, citing a CBP press release from last November.

The section of wall was reportedly funded to the tune of $145 million through Custom and Border Protection’s 2018 fiscal year budget.

The president mentioned the wall was already under construction at a campaign rally in El Paso on Monday, saying, “We’ve actually started a big, big portion of the wall today at a very important location, and it’s going to go up pretty quickly over the next nine months.”

He made similar remarks at the White House the following day.