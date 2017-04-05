Infowars reporter Joe Biggs breaks down what’s happening at our southern border and gives an update on how the Trump administration is doing on keeping their promises in the southland.

Illegal immigration is down 67% under Trump but border wall contractors are worried they will be attacked once construction begins.

They are asking for the ability to protect themselves with guns if attacked for doing this federal job.

We’ve seen the crazy leftists attack people for simply having a different opinion, so it’s understandable that the workers would be hesitant.