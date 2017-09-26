Border Wall Prototype Construction Begins

Crews broke ground today on eight border wall prototypes in a fenced-off area in Otay Mesa that is expected to be a construction zone for the next 30 days, U.S. officials confirmed.

Four of the prototypes will be made of concrete while the other four will be made of alternate materials. All of the models will be between 18 to 30 feet high and 30 feet long.

“We are committed to securing our border and that includes constructing border walls. Our multi-pronged strategy to ensure the safety and security of the American people includes barriers, infrastructure, technology and people,” Ronald Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said in a statement Tuesday. “Moving forward with the prototypes enables us to continue to incorporate all the tools necessary to secure our border.”

