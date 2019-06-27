BORING! Dem debate front row attendee browses phone, yawns on camera

America feels your pain, sleepy Democratic debate audience member.

As moderator Lester Holt was standing to deliver a question, an attendee sitting in the front row was typing on his phone and let out a giant yawn.

Watch:

“BORING!” President Trump concurred.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019



