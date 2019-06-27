BORING! Dem debate front row attendee browses phone, yawns on camera

America feels your pain, sleepy Democratic debate audience member.

As moderator Lester Holt was standing to deliver a question, an attendee sitting in the front row was typing on his phone and let out a giant yawn.

Watch:

“BORING!” President Trump concurred.


The Trump administration will host a social media summit on July 11 amid the damning new evidence that Google is actively planning to interfere in the 2020 election as well as other evidence that Big Tech is actively censoring conservatives.


