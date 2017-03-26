Boris Johnson Calls Google ‘disgusting’ for Profiting from Extremist Content

Image Credits: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson has blasted “disgusting” internet companies such as Google for making money from extremist content.

Mr Johnson told the The Sunday Times that Google needs to “stop just making money out of prurient violent material.”

“I’m furious about it,” he said, referring to firms’ slow reaction to take down terrorist propaganda and training manuals. “It’s disgusting.”

Home secretary Amber Rudd also wrote in the Telegraph that tech firms must do more following the terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament, which killed four people, including a police officer, and injured a dozen more.

