Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was seemingly scathing of Theresa May’s Brexit plan in private – before he ended up backing it and choosing not to resign in protest.

The Mail report that he equated pushing the policy as ‘polishing a turd’ – to which he added that it was lucky the government had some ‘expert turd polishers’.

Meanwhile The Sun reckon BoJo branded the Cabinet agreement ‘an absolute stinker’.

And yet Johnson will presumably now push the deal in public? Really?