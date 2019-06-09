Boris Johnson Says Farage Threatens UK, Claims Only He Can Save Country

Boris Johnson has alluded to Nigel Farage as a threat to the UK, putting him in the same category as known Marxist Jeremy Corbyn, and said that only he can save the country.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Mr Johnson said: “I truly believe only I can steer the country between the Scylla and Charybdis of Corbyn and Farage and onto calmer water. This can only be achieved by delivering Brexit as promised on October 31 and delivering a One Nation Tory agenda.”

Scylla and Charybdis were a pair of sea monsters from Greek mythology who sat on either side of the Strait of Messina between Sicily and the Italian mainland.

In the wide-ranging interview, Boris said that he will aim to take the UK out of the bloc on October 31st and will withhold the £39 billion withdrawal payments reportedly owed to the EU until better terms are negotiated, including ditching the ‘backstop’ preventing a so-called hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

