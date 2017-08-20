Boston Free Speech Rally Ends Early After Protesters Get Escorted Out By Police

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A Boston, Mass., free speech rally was cut short after police officers escorted the participants from the premises early Saturday afternoon.

The “Free Speech” rally, hosted in the Boston Common for “libertarians, conservatives, traditionalists, classical liberals, Trump supporters or anyone else who enjoys their right to free speech,” ended about an hour after it started, with Boston police officers showing up to escort some of the participants from the area, reports MassLive.

Only about 40-60 people showed up in support of the free speech event, while thousands of counter-protesters came out to rally against the “Free Speech” rally, according to local media reports. One of the speakers for the event said the rally ended up “falling apart” due to poor planning on the part of the organizers.



“I didn’t realize how unplanned of an event it was going to be,” said Samson Racioppi, a candidate for congress and rally speaker. “I really think it was supposed to be a good event by the organizers but it kinda fell apart.”

