Boston Shuts Down "Salt Bae" Luxury Steakhouse Over COVID Violations

Health officials in the City of Boston shut down the high-end restaurant of meme icon “Salt Bae” after several snitches reported COVID-19 violations.

On Saturday, Boston authorities ordered Nusr-et Boston, the steakhouse of “Salt Bae” Nusret Gökçe, closed citing violations of coronavirus precautions, the first of which was reported last week, Sept. 18, on the first day the restaurant opened.

The Boston Globe notes health officials were tipped off by several citizen snitches, including some criticizing the restaurant online for violating face mask and social distancing mandates.

Officials said the city received a complaint the day Nusr-Et Boston opened, alleging that the steakhouse failed to adhere to COVID-19 requirements, according to the statement. Throughout that weekend, the city received numerous complaints through social media and from people walking by the restaurant.

On the city’s 311 page, there were several reports of little social distancing and people not wearing masks inside the restaurant.

One person who reported the restaurant on the city website said many people, including employees, were not wearing masks Sept. 18.

“Many tables were only 3ft apart and people were standing around the bar area without masks on,” the person wrote. “When we arrived, there was no one near the host stand, but by the time we left around 9pm, there were 20-30 people standing around the host stand taking selfies and socializing without masks on.”

The restaurant’s owners will now appear before the Boston Licensing Board on Tuesday to answer for their transgressions.

Gökçe received internet fame after a video of him sprinkling salt on a steak was turned into a meme.



