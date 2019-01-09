Both Sides "Largely" Sticking to Yemen Ceasefire

Both sides in the conflict in Yemen have largely stuck to a ceasefire agreed last month, but substantial progress is still needed before more talks can be held on ending the war, the U.N. special representative to the country said on Wednesday.

Martin Griffiths told the United Nations Security Council he had met the leaders of the two sides in recent days and both had expressed determination to find a way forward.

UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / Contributor via Getty Images)

“I am pleased to report that both sides have largely adhered to the ceasefire we agreed in Stockholm,” Griffiths said. “There has been a significant decrease in hostilities since then.”

