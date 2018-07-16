Bourdain Called Bill Clinton ‘Rapey’ and ‘Gropey’ in Feb. Interview

Editor’s note: We broke the news shortly after Bourdain’s death that a lot of the views he held in private conversations went against the grain of establishment viewpoints.

Celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain heavily critisized Bill and Hillary Clinton in an interview before his death last month.

Speaking with news site Popula in February, Bourdain slammed the couple when asked whether Bill should have left office following the Monica Lewisnky scandal.

“Bill Clinton, look, the bimbo eruptions—it was fucking monstrous,” he said. “That would not have flown today. A piece of shit.”

Bourdain, who described Bill as “rapey” and “gropey,” also attacked Hillary for “destroying” her husband’s accusers.

“Entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby, disgusting, and the way that he—and she—destroyed these women and the way that everyone went along, and, and are blind to this!” he said. “Screamingly apparent hypocrisy and venality.

Although Bourdain argued that the Lewinsky scandal should have led to impeachment, the celebrity said he would never vote for a Clinton.

“When you’re in the room, you think wow, she’s [Hillary] really warm and nice and funny,” he said. “But the way they efficiently dismantled, destroyed, and shamelessly discredited these women for speaking their truth… is unforgivable.”

Bourdain instead expressed favoritism towards socialist Bernie Sanders, though he described Sanders’ more vocal supporters as “largely insufferable.”

“In spite of the fact that I agree with him [Sanders] on just about everything, it’s not like he’s not talking sense, almost always he is,” he said.

Bourdain also criticized what he called “MAGA trolls” for allegedly inundating him and his wife with death threats after he jokingly said he would feed Trump poison during a TMZ interview – though the chef also said he loved the Trump supporters he spent time with while in West Virginia.

Bourdain committed suicide on June 8 while filming an episode of his CNN show “Parts Unknown” in France.