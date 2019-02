An Austin boy has raised more than $5,000 from selling hot chocolate dedicated to funds to build a border wall along the southern U.S. border.

On Saturday, Benton Stevens and his dad Shane posted video on Facebook showcasing the hot chocolate stand in front of a shopping complex, selling for $2 a cup.

A sign in front of the boy’s stand said “proceeds help Trump build the wall.”

