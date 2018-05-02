Boy Scouts to Remove Word 'Boy' from Name

The Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday its plan to remove the word “Boy” from its iconic program.

According Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh, a new campaign entitled “Scout Me In” aims to push for more inclusiveness in the organization’s ranks.

“As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible,” Saurbaugh said.

As reported by USA Today, while the umbrella organization Boy Scouts of America or BSA will keep its name, the Boy Scouts program, aimed at 10 to 17 year olds, will be changed to Scouts BSA in the near future.

The Cub Scouts, a program for 7-10 year olds, however, will keep its name due to it already being “gender neutral.”

“Change has been coming quickly to the iconic if shrinking organization. In October, it announced it would provide programs for girls,” USA Today reports. “Several months before that, the group announced it would accept and register transgender youth into its organization.”

The organization, which claims to currently have 2.3 million members, also announced an end to its ban on gay leaders in 2015.

The Girl Scouts, which is said to have 1.8 million members, have been opposed to the move, arguing that allowing females into the Boy Scouts organization will reduce its ranks.

Andrea Bastiani Archibald, the Girl Scouts’ Chief Girl and Family Engagement Officer, says her organization is better suited for young females.

“Our experiences are created for and with girls,” Archibald said. “I think that’s important when we consider what appeals to them and what benefits them most.”