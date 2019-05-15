Boy Who Wrote To Trump Overjoyed After President Writes Back

A Boston boy celebrated his receiving a letter from President Trump after writing to him as part of a school assignment.

“I was looking at some birthdays of the presidents and we found Donald Trump’s,” said 8-year-old Adam Turner, a Studley Elementary School student.

He was delighted to learn that Donald Trump’s birthday is June 14th.

“I said, that’s the same one as mine,” Adam said. “Me and him, we have a lot in common.”

After writing to the White House, Adam waited months to hear back, while other students received letters from more familiar senders.

“Most of the kids wrote to grandparents and aunts and uncles, and most of them heard back in two or three weeks,” said his teacher Bertie Larouche. “And for six months there was no letter in the office.”

But last week his waiting paid off, and Adam got a letter from the president.

“I always enjoy hearing from young Americans like you,” Trump told him.

Adam was thrilled to hear from the president, and envisioned them joining forces to make America great again.

“I want to be just like him when I grow up,” he said. “Me and him, we’ll make a better future.”

