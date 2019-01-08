Bozell: 'CNN Is There to Do Nothing But Anti-Trumpism'

CNN has stopped being a new network and is airing nothing but talk shows, Host Mark Levin and Media Research Center (MRC) President Brent Bozell agreed Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” program.

“They don’t report news. How many news programs do they have on CNN. They’re all talk shows,” Bozell said, when Levin asked him if the network is actually a news organization. CNN used to be a legitimate news network, Bozell said. But, today, virtually all of its content is devoted to attacking President Donald Trump, Bozell said, citing a recent example, in which 14 of CNN 15 headlines attacked Trump.

Levin agree, adding that “You wouldn’t know the difference” between a talk show and what CNN claims is a news program.

Levin: “Is CNN really a news network?” Bozell: “No. They once were. They once were. When Tom Johnson was running it, now Tom Johnson was a liberal Democrat who had run the Dallas morning news, the L.A. Herald or Times, one or the other, a liberal journalist. Tom Johnson was committed to news. Now, there could be problems and they did a lot of wrong things, but that was not the norm. It was the exception. “CNN is to there to do nothing but anti-Trumpism. I was going on a Fox show on this a few months ago, just for grins, right before the show, I think it was Varney’s show, I looked on my phone and I looked at CNN, at the app. They had 15 stories on their app. 13 stories attacked Trump over something he had said the day before. The 14th story attacked Trump on something else. The 15th story, there was a world war on or something. But 14 out of 15 stories were just attacks on Donald Trump – and variations of the same attack on Donald Trump. “It’s so over-the-top, it’s so obvious what they’re doing. No, it’s not news anymore. They don’t report news. How many news programs do they have on CNN? They’re all talk shows.” Levin: “And you wouldn’t know the difference, anyway, between their news programs and their opinion programs.”

